Nirma Group co Nuvoco Vistas gets SEBI approval to raise Rs 5,000 cr through IPO

Nuvoco Vistas Corporation Ltd, part of the Nirma Group, has received capital markets regulator Sebi's go-ahead to raise Rs 5,000 crore through an initial share sale.

The Initial Public Offer (IPO) comprises fresh issue of shares worth Rs 1,500 crore and an offer for sale of Rs 3,500 crore by promoter Niyogi Enterprise, according to the Draft Red Herring Prospectus (DRHP).

Nuvoco Vistas, which filed preliminary IPO papers with Sebi in May, obtained its observations on July 16, an update available with the regulator showed on Monday.

Sebi's observation is necessary for any company to launch public issues like initial public offer, follow on public offer and rights issue.

As per the DRHP, proceeds of the fresh issue will be used to repay certain loans availed by the company and for general corporate purpose.

Nuvoco Vistas is a cement manufacturer with a consolidated capacity of 22.32 MMTPA. It has 11 cement plants comprising five integrated units, five grinding units and one blending unit.

It operates cement manufacturing units in Chhattisgarh, Jharkhand, West Bengal, Rajasthan and Haryana.