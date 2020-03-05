Nirav Modi to make fifth attempt at bail in UK court

London: Fugitive diamond merchant Nirav Modi, fighting his extradition to India on charges over the nearly USD 2 billion Punjab National Bank (PNB) fraud and money laundering case, has filed another plea for bail to be heard by the High Court in London on Thursday.

The 49-year-old, who has been lodged at Wandsworth Prison in south-west London since his arrest in March last year and is scheduled for an extradition trial in May, is making his fifth attempt at getting bail on the basis of a change in circumstances.

However, he had already appealed to the High Court last year and the Crown Prosecution Service (CPS), arguing on behalf of the Indian government, said it will be arguing that the latest application should be heard at Westminster Magistrates' Court level.

"We think it should be heard at Westminster Magistrates' Court and will be making that point," a CPS spokesperson said.