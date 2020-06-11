Nirav Modi remanded till July 9 by UK court in PNB fraud and money laundering case

Fugitive diamond merchant Nirav Modi, fighting extradition to India on charges over the nearly USD 2 billion Punjab National Bank (PNB) fraud and money laundering case, was remanded in further custody until July 9 by a UK court on Thursday.

The 49-year-old jeweller, who has been lodged at Wandsworth Prison in south-west London since his arrest in March last year, appeared via videolink for the remand hearing at Westminster Magistrates' Court in London.

He was remanded in further custody until July 9 as part of the regular 28-day "call-over" hearing.

"The next hearing will be a similar videolink call-over towards the next stage of your extradition proceedings scheduled for September 7," District Judge Samuel Goozee told Modi, who spoke only to confirm his name and nationality.