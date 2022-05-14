Nippon Paint India aims to reach out to over 10,000 garage painters through nation-wide initiative

Nippon Paint India has announced it has aims to reach over 10,000 garage painters across the country through a unique nationwide initiative ‘Rangon Ke Badshah’.

This 8-month long initiative which is the first-of-its-kind for car painters in the Indian automotive market, will culminate on 14th January 2023. Besides rewards, recognition and loyalty benefits, shortlisted painters will also be provided with skill training by Nippon Paint through its international trainers. The company will also provide personal accident insurance of Rs 2 lakh to thousands of painters.

For future generations of the painter community, the company has also announced merit-based, education grant of up to Rs. 12,000 per child per annum, towards school fees reimbursement of deserving children of the participating painters. Every participating painter will earn monthly rewards based on points accumulated in a month, based on Nippon Paint products purchases, with direct bank transfers.

Nippon Paint India is a part of the Nipsea Group, a subsidiary of Nippon Paint Group from Japan, the largest coatings group in the Asia Pacific and the fourth largest globally in terms of revenue.

Announcing the Initiative, Shae Toh Hock, Senior Vice President, Nipsea Group and Managing Director, Nippon Paint India said “It would be fair to say that the painter community has played an integral part in our growth in India. They have appreciated our products and our bond with the painter community is sacred. So, it is my pleasure to launch ‘Rangon Ke Badshah’ which is the search for India’s top car painters. This is a very good program that will not only reward the painters for buying our products but also recognize their skill, talent and buying behavior. We believe that painters form a major part of our ecosystem, and it is important for us to reach out to them and work towards their betterment."

The scheme is based on a simple points tally, from which the winners will be identified. To ensure that painters from each part of the country have equal opportunities, the company has segmented the country into 45 city clusters and each city cluster champion will win a motorbike. The company will also provide personal accident insurance of Rs. 2 lakh to thousands of painters. The top prize is a Tata Tiago car.

The points will be uploaded in Nippon Paint SEN (Sher E Nippon) app using the QR code that is available on every Nippon Paint can. The monthly winners, calculated based on the number of points, will also be felicitated with exciting prizes. In the second phase of the contest, the city cluster champions will participate in a skill contest that will carry equal weightage for selection of the national winner.

Announcing the initiative, Hitesh Shah, Vice President at Nippon Paint India said, "Despite the significant rise in demand for automotive paints in the aftermarket due to rebounding economy, the financial condition of Indian garage painters hasn't really improved. Through our initiative Rangon Ke Badshah, we wish to touch the lives of over 10,000 painters and help in uplifting them both socially as well as financially besides enhancing their skills and capabilities.”

The entries for the Rangon Ke Badshah contest are now open and painters across India who wish to participate in this competition can register themselves by downloading the Sher E Nippon app from the Google Play Store.

Published on: Saturday, May 14, 2022, 04:31 PM IST