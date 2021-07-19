Nippon Life India Q1 net profit rises 16% to Rs 182 cr

Nippon Life India Asset Management (NAM India) on Monday reported a 16 per cent growth in profit after tax to Rs 182 crore for the three months to June 2021.

In comparison, the company had posted a profit after tax (PAT) of Rs 156.30 crore in the same quarter of the preceding fiscal, NAM India said in a statement.

The company's total income rose 10 per cent to Rs 369.18 crore in the quarter under review from Rs 336.18 crore in the year-ago period.

"NAM India's continuous focus on strong profitable growth has been yielding positive results. In this quarter, we increased our market share and overall investor base, led by a keen retail-driven approach, robust product suite and, dedicated efforts to grow across all asset categories," Sundeep Sikka, ED and CEO, NAM India, said.

NAM India is the asset manager of Nippon India Mutual Fund (NIMF). As on June 30, 2021, NAM India's assets under management stood at Rs 3,78,769 crore, including NIMF's assets base of Rs 2,40,364 crore.