NIIT Q4 results: Net profit jumps 45% to Rs 67.4 cr

NIIT on Tuesday reported a 45 percent jump in its consolidated profit after tax to Rs 67.4 crore for the last quarter ended March 2022. The company had posted a profit after tax of Rs 46.5 crore in the same period a year ago.
The consolidated net revenue of NIIT increased by 35 percent to Rs 375 crore during the reported quarter from Rs 278.8 crore in the corresponding quarter of 2020-21.
For the year ended March 2022, NIIT posted a 58 percent rise in its consolidated PAT to Rs 226.2 crore from Rs 143 crore in 2020-21. The annual net revenue of the company increased by 44 percent to Rs 1,377.5 crore in 2021-22 from Rs 959.7 crore a year ago.
''FY22 has been a milestone year for NIIT, as we completed 40 years. Both the CLG and SNC business grew exceptionally well and are poised for their next phase of growth,'' NIIT vice-chairman and managing director Vijay K Thadani said in a statement.
During the quarter and full fiscal ending March 31, 2022, NIIT's corporate learning group (CLG) recorded revenue growth of 24 percent and 35 percent on a year-on-year (YoY) basis.
The Skills and Careers (SNC) Business grew 97 percent during the reported quarter and 99 percent on a YoY basis.
During the quarter, the company's board approved reorganising CLG and SNC as separate publicly listed companies.
(With PTI inputs)
