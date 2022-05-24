NIIT Q4 results: Net profit jumps 45% to Rs 67.4 cr

NIIT on Tuesday reported a 45 percent jump in its consolidated profit after tax to Rs 67.4 crore for the last quarter ended March 2022. The company had posted a profit after tax of Rs 46.5 crore in the same period a year ago.

The consolidated net revenue of NIIT increased by 35 percent to Rs 375 crore during the reported quarter from Rs 278.8 crore in the corresponding quarter of 2020-21.

For the year ended March 2022, NIIT posted a 58 percent rise in its consolidated PAT to Rs 226.2 crore from Rs 143 crore in 2020-21. The annual net revenue of the company increased by 44 percent to Rs 1,377.5 crore in 2021-22 from Rs 959.7 crore a year ago.

''FY22 has been a milestone year for NIIT, as we completed 40 years. Both the CLG and SNC business grew exceptionally well and are poised for their next phase of growth,'' NIIT vice-chairman and managing director Vijay K Thadani said in a statement.

During the quarter and full fiscal ending March 31, 2022, NIIT's corporate learning group (CLG) recorded revenue growth of 24 percent and 35 percent on a year-on-year (YoY) basis.

The Skills and Careers (SNC) Business grew 97 percent during the reported quarter and 99 percent on a YoY basis.

During the quarter, the company's board approved reorganising CLG and SNC as separate publicly listed companies.

(With PTI inputs)

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Tuesday, May 24, 2022, 03:35 PM IST