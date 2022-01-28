NIIT posts 32% jump in net profit to Rs 55 cr for December quarter

NIIT Ltd posted a 32 per cent jump in net profit to Rs 55 crore for the December 2021 quarter.

The company said that the revenues grew 51 per cent to Rs 383.6 crore in the December 2021 quarter as against Rs 253.4 crore in the year-ago period.

''Quarter three was a robust quarter for NIIT. Both CLG and SNC businesses recorded robust growth — CLG grew at 36 per cent year-on-year... SNC group grew 144 per cent y-o-y,'' stated NIIT Ltd CEO and Executive Director Sapnesh Lalla.

Sapnesh Lalla added that two key factors contributed to the growth, the first being the acquisition of RPS that was consummated in October that contributed to some of the growth.

CLG recorded net revenue of Rs 296.1 crore, up 36 per cent y-o-y and 9 per cent q-o-q, while SNC recorded net revenue of Rs 87.4 crore during the December 2021 quarter.

