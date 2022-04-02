Nifty bullish on charts in near-term, though fundamentally volatile

Benchmark index Nifty suggests bullish strength for the near-term as it has moved above the Middle Bollinger Band formation, though fundamentally it would remain volatile with major focus on IT stocks.

This week the Indian benchmark index rebounded sharply with over 3 percent weekly gain on hopes for positive progress in peace talks between Russia and Ukraine.

Investor sentiments were equally supported by the drop in crude prices and an all-time high GST collection as also likely the end of the COVID-19 pandemic restrictions.

Movement in crude prices and outcome of RBI monetary policy meetings would be the key interest areas for investors next week.

We expect the H1 FY23 will witness continued volatility mainly in the anticipation of higher inflation and faster-than-expected policy rate normalization by the central banks.

Technically, the Nifty index has formed a Bullish Engulfing Candlestick pattern on the daily chart and also settled above 21-Days Exponential Moving Averages.

On charts, a momentum indicator RSI (14) and MACD indicates positive bias. Overall, the Nifty index is having strong support at 17,330 marks while on the upside 17,950 may act as an immediate hurdle for the index.

Top gainers

M&M: Improving business dynamic, especially for the SUV segment, has led to rise in the share price.

Tata Consumer: Share price rise after the announcement of consolidation of Tata Coffee with Tata Consumer Products and also acquisition of stake in a UK subsidiary.

Axis Bank: Share price rises after the news of acquiring Citigroup's retail banking business in India for Rs. 12,325 cr.

Top losers

Hindalco Industries: Margin concerns over the US operation (Novelis) and announcement of massive capex plan dragged the share price

Hero Motocorp: News of charges of bogus expenses and cash transactions led to a fall in share price.

ONGC: Falling international oil prices and concerns over OFS issue dragged the share price.

(Sachin Gupta is AVP-Research, Choice Broking)

Published on: Saturday, April 02, 2022, 07:52 PM IST