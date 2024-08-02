Nifty Auto & IT Drown in Red As Dalal Street Taken Over By Bears

Indices In Red | Image: Wikipedia (Representative)

The benchmark equity indices had a negative opening to Friday's trading session. The BSE Sensex opens at 81,158.99, down 708.55 points, or 0.87 per cent, while the NSE Nifty 50 opens at 24,789, down 221.90 points, or 0.89 per cent.

The more general indices started the day down. The Bank Nifty index opens at 51,172.25, down 391.75 points, or 0.76 per cent.

Sectoral index performance

Nifty Auto

The NSE auto sector index 'Nifty Auto' was trading around 26,009.85 points on the bourses at 09.51 am. The index was down 477.60 points, a steep decline of 1.80 per cent today.

The top losers of the index were Tata Motors, which was down Rs 37.40, A 3 per cent decline, trading around Rs 1,107.00 per share. Eicher motors, the commercial vehicle giant, also saw a steep negative move to the tune of 2.86 per cent or 142.10 in the red, The share was trading around Rs 4,826.70 per share.

Passenger vehicle Maruti Suzuki was trading around Rs 12,934.40 per share and was trading in negative territory, losing 2.26 per cent on the bourses.

Exide india was the only counter trading in green at Rs 514.50 per share, up by meager 0.34 per cent

Nifty IT

The National Stock Exchange Nifty IT index was also taken over by bears and was trading in red at 40,141.60 points, losing around 1.39 per cent which amounts to 567.80 points in negative since the opening bell.

In the IT index, no share was trading in green today; all stocks included in the index were in a sharp fall from the opening bell.

The top loser in the IT index was Coforge which was trading around Rs 6,138.05 per share, the counter saw a fall of 2.06 per cent which amounts to 129.10 in the red territory.

Persistent Systems was also trading in red after the Indian market reacted to the US Fed decision, which wasn't liked by the US market either.

The persistant system was trading around Rs 4,700.00 per share on the bourses and saw a major decline of 2.01 per cent amounting to Rs 96.45 on the dalal street.

