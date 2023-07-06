NHSRCL Invites Bids For Shinkansen Trainsets Worth ₹11,000 Cr As Govt Plans To Run First Bullet Train In 2027 | Photo: Representative Image

As the government aims to run the first bullet train in 2027 on the Gujarat stretch of the Ahmedabad-Mumbai corridor, NHSRCL (National High Speed Rail Corporation Limited), the agency executing first bullet train project in India, invited bids for procurement of 24 E5 Series Shinkansen trainsets costing around around ₹11,000 crore.

According to the funding norms of Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA), only Japanese players are to be allowed in this procurement, stated a TOI report.

A spokesperson while speaking to TOI said, “Estimated cost for the rolling stock (trainsets)cannot be disclosed as IFP has been invited.”

The construction of the bullet train project is at an advanced stage in Gujarat where nearly 349 km of the total 508 km project falls in and hence in the first phase, the trains can start running on this stretch.

On Wednesday, a high-level Japanese delegation led by Suga Yoshihide, chairman of Japan India Association and former PM of Japan visited the Sabarmati Multimodal Transport Hub in Ahmedabad.