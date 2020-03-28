NHPC pledges Rs 4.5 crore to fight coronavirus

According to a company statement, the decision was taken at a meeting chaired by CMD A K Singh with other directors through video conference.

"NHPC stands in steadfast support of the nation and the Government of India in this moment of crisis. We will also help the local people near our power stations/projects by providing all possible support," the statement said. A total of Rs 4.5 crore (including Rs 1.36 crore contribution by employees) has been allotted / envisaged for carrying various activities in making all efforts to help people in the vicinity of NHPC power stations/projects to fight COVID-19, it added.

All efforts are being made to develop at least some quarantine rooms and beds at each location, including in Jammu and Kashmir. NHPC hospitals/dispensaries have been instructed to provide 24hrs OPD services to