NHPC commissions 60MW unit at Bairasiul power station in Himachal Pradesh

State-run hydro power giant NHPC on Monday said that Unit-3 of 60 MW at Bairasiul power station is commissioned after completion of Renovation and Modernization works.

"Unit #3 (60 MW) of Bairasiul Power Station (3 X 60 MW) in Himachal Pradesh has been tested and commissioned after completion of Renovation and Modernization works," a BSE filing said.

The commercial operation of Unit 3 of Bairasiul Power Station shall start from 00.00 Hrs of August 31, 2021, it said.

Published on: Monday, August 30, 2021, 11:16 PM IST