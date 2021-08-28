NGT directs HSIIDC to ensure scientific disposal of industrial waste in Faridabad

The National Green Tribunal has directed the Haryana State Industrial and Infrastructure Development Corporation (HSIIDC) to ensure safe and scientific disposal of industrial waste generated by it which goes into the Yamuna in Faridabad.

A bench headed by NGT Chairperson Justice Adarsh Kumar Goel noted that dumping of industrial waste and effluent in violation of environmental laws can damage public health.

The tribunal said stagnated water with high chemical oxygen and biochemical oxygen demand means it is highly contaminated and can be a hazard.

"We direct the HSIIDC, in coordination with the allottees of the plots as well as local authorities, to ensure safe and scientific disposal of the waste – liquid, solid, industrial or domestic – and to take steps to ensure that dumping of waste does not take place in the future," the bench said.

"If necessary, fencing of the allotted plots may be ensured," it said.

The tribunal also directed a committee comprising officials of the Central Pollution Control Board, state PCB and the deputy commissioner of Faridabad to undertake an inspection of the site after one month and furnish a report to the chairman of the state PCB for further remedial directions or action.

The NGT was hearing a plea filed by the Residents Welfare Association, Jharsently, against cutting of trees on plot nos. 1083 and 1084 of Jharsently village at Sector 58, Faridabad. It also sought remedial action against release of untreated effluents by the HSIIDC in the open and in drains meeting the river Yamuna.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Saturday,August 28, 2021, 01:16 PM IST