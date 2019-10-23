NGO levies fraud allegations v/s IHFL involving YES Bank’s Rana

New Delhi: The Citizen Whistle Blower Forum (CWBF) has levied new fraud allegations against the Indiabulls Group, this time over its purported dealings with YES Bank’s Rana Kapoor, in a new set of documents filed with the Delhi high court, according to media reports.
The new documents come as part of the NGO’s response to a perjury application filed by Indiabulls Housing Finance Ltd (IHFL).
In September 2019, it filed a PIL asking for an investigation into IHFL and accused the Sameer Gehlaut-run company of financial irregularities and round-tripping funds through a series of complex transactions that involved some of India’s biggest corporate houses.
