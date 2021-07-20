NFTically raises seed fund led by Polygon CEO Jayanti Kanani and others

NFTically (Non-Fungible Tokens) marketplace announced it has raised seed funding from Polygon Matic CEO Jayanti Kanani and others. It also went live with its marketplace and B2B SaaS to launch a white-label NFT Store/Marketplace. The funds will be used to strengthen its product and grow customer base.

What are NFTs

NFTs are unique virtual tokens on Blockchain infrastructure that represents ownership, proof-of-existence and allow traceability or ownership of any digital or non-digital item. It can trace a physical or digital item, such as an artwork, a soundtrack, a collectible, an in-game item, domain names, photos, videos, social media posts, blog posts, or even real estate.

NFTically enables content creators to launch their own NFT store or marketplace under their domain name. The platform is on track to onboard 1,000 multidisciplinary artists and content creators within the next three months.

Toshendra Sharma, an IIT Bombay alumnus and a Blockchain expert in India envisioned NFTically as the ‘Shopify for NFTs’. The company’s intent is to empower users with the optimum use of NFT and Blockchain. As a result, the company will also invest in the initiative of NFT education and awareness among the users.

How it works

1. Set up your wallet

Use wallet of choice, and link it to NFTically

2. Create your collection

Add social links, a description, profile and banner images

3. Upload and mint your NFTs

Upload your image, video, audio, or 3D art and mint it by listing it for sale

4. Earn Ethereum for your art

Select among options how you want to sell the NFTs

Copyright infringement issues

In a largely digital world, NFTs solve copyright infringement issues in key industries like music, art, and content creation and will be the future of the global collectible market which is estimated at $370 billion.

With features like Custom UI, Social Tokens of Influencers, and KYC, NFTically will provide free minting of artworks on its platform, with a fee of 1.5 percent on sales occurring on the artists own store/marketplace, while a 2.5 percent fee will be charged for sales on the NFTically Marketplace. The firm is aiming towards providing financing solutions in the near future for prospective buyers.

It was founded by Rohendra Singh and Toshendra Sharma.

Sharma, Founder, and CEO said, "Our mission is to revolutionize the NFT space by making it accessible to everyone - celebrities, influencers, artists, and enterprises. With a clear focus on NFT awareness and the platform’s user experience (UX), we aim to connect people with their favourite collectibles, artists, and objects. Through NFTically, anyone can launch any number of NFT marketplaces and get the right value of their creation.

Angel Investor Jayanti Kanani, Polygon Matic, CEO Said, said, “The NFT market maturity is one of the most exciting developments that we have witnessed in the Blockchain domain in recent times. This technology shift is much to be banked upon by both investors and artists as it will remain a high growth area. NFTically has the right vigour to fuel its vision and mission in becoming a new-age global marketplace of the future for customers and artists alike.”

NFTically currently supports trading and minting in Ethereum, Polygon, Binance Smart-Chain. Taking their claim about increasing accessibility to curb, the uncomplicated and user-friendly interface also allows Visa and MasterCard payments for wallet top-ups.