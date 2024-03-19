 New Indian Scout Set For Global Debut On April 2 – Here’s The Details!
The original Indian Scout was known for its cool look with a low seat, wide handlebars, and black wheels.

Suvasit ShrivastavaUpdated: Tuesday, March 19, 2024, 04:23 PM IST
article-image
Indian Scout |

The new version of the Indian Scout motorcycle will be revealed worldwide of April 2, 2024, by the famous American company, Indian Motorcycle. Before big reveal, Indian Motorcycle has given a sneak peek, suggesting that the new Scout will blend old and new styles. The original Indian Scout was known for its cool look with a low seat, wide handlebars, and black wheels.

New Indian Scout, it’s probable that it will use the same, 1133cc, liquid-cooled engine as the previous model. However, there might be some changes made to the engine. Indian Scout was a top-seller for the American brand.

article-image

In 2014, Indian Motorcycle introduced the Scout motorcycle in the Indian market. It was the company’s second model, following the Indian Chief line-up, which includes the Chief Classic, Chief Vintage, and Chieftain. The Indian Scout is available in four different versions in India and starts at a price of Rs 17 lakh (ex-showroom).

For the global market, a special edition of the FTR R Carbon called the ‘Super Hooligan’ has been unveiled. This unique bike, named the Indian FTR x RSD Super Hooligan, is a collaboration between Indian Motorcycle and veteran racer/designer Roland Sands. This bike is priced at Rs 15.32 lakh in Indian Rupee.

article-image

The Super Hooligan retains its original mechanical setup: a 1,203cc twin-cylinder engine delivering 120bhp and 120Nm of torque. It's paired with a 6-speed transmission featuring a slip and assist clutch. Indian Motorcycle states that only 300 units of this special model will be produced, with 150 reserved for sale outside of North America.

