New Indian Scout Set For Global Debut On April 2 – Here’s The Details!

The new version of the Indian Scout motorcycle will be revealed worldwide of April 2, 2024, by the famous American company, Indian Motorcycle. Before big reveal, Indian Motorcycle has given a sneak peek, suggesting that the new Scout will blend old and new styles. The original Indian Scout was known for its cool look with a low seat, wide handlebars, and black wheels.
New Indian Scout, it’s probable that it will use the same, 1133cc, liquid-cooled engine as the previous model. However, there might be some changes made to the engine. Indian Scout was a top-seller for the American brand.
In 2014, Indian Motorcycle introduced the Scout motorcycle in the Indian market. It was the company’s second model, following the Indian Chief line-up, which includes the Chief Classic, Chief Vintage, and Chieftain. The Indian Scout is available in four different versions in India and starts at a price of Rs 17 lakh (ex-showroom).
For the global market, a special edition of the FTR R Carbon called the ‘Super Hooligan’ has been unveiled. This unique bike, named the Indian FTR x RSD Super Hooligan, is a collaboration between Indian Motorcycle and veteran racer/designer Roland Sands. This bike is priced at Rs 15.32 lakh in Indian Rupee.
The Super Hooligan retains its original mechanical setup: a 1,203cc twin-cylinder engine delivering 120bhp and 120Nm of torque. It's paired with a 6-speed transmission featuring a slip and assist clutch. Indian Motorcycle states that only 300 units of this special model will be produced, with 150 reserved for sale outside of North America.