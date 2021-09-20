New Ducati Monster pre-bookings open today ahead of its India launch; check here for details

Luxury Motorcycle Manufacturer Ducati India today announced that it has commenced the pre-booking for its sportiest naked motorcycle for 2021, the Monster and Monster Plus in India. The new Monster represents the essence of Ducati in the lightest, most compact, and essential form possible, it said in a press release.

Catering to the demands of motorcycle enthusiasts, Ducati India is accepting bookings for the all-new Monster, Monster Plus for an initial amount of Rs 100,000.

Customers can book their Monster at their nearest Ducati dealerships till the current stocks last.

The digital launch of the new Monster will take place at 11 am on 23 September on Ducati India’s social media channels and deliveries will begin soon after the launch and it will be available on display across all Ducati dealerships in Delhi – NCR, Mumbai, Pune, Ahmedabad, Hyderabad, Bengaluru, Kochi, Kolkata, and Chennai.

Test rides for the 2021 Monster will also begin shortly after the launch, under the Ducati Cares programme which ensures the practice of all safety measures to tackle the current covid-19 situation.

Bipul Chandra, Managing Director of Ducati India said, “The new Monster has already witnessed a stupendous response in the global market, and this is especially true of young riders and enthusiasts. We’re thrilled to bring the new Monster and Monster Plus to the Indian market, and let our riders experience the sportiest naked we’ve made for the middle weight segment.”

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Monday, September 20, 2021, 03:35 PM IST