New Apple iPad 10.2 inch goes on sale in India starting at Rs 29,900 via Flipkart, Amazon

The Apple's latest iPad has finally gone on sale in India. The iPad (2019) was launched alongside the iPhone 11 and Apple Watch Series 5 last month in Cupertino. The new iPad is available to buy on Flipkart and Amazon.

The new 10.2-inch iPad replaces the 2018 iPad model launched last year, and it runs on iPadOS and A10 Fusion SoC out-of-the-box. Although the Apple iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro and iPhone 11 Pro Max already went on sale in the country, it is almost more than a month for iPad 2019 to make its Indian debut.

New iPad 10.2-inch: Price in India:

The new iPad 10.2-inch (2019) is available at a starting price of Rs 29,900 for the Wi-Fi version 32GB storage model while the 128GB Wi-Fi only model comes at Rs 37,900. There's the Wi-Fi + Cellular 128GB storage model which will be available at Rs 48,900 while the Wi-Fi + Cellular 32GB model comes at Rs 40,900. It is available in Gold, Space Grey, and Silver colours.

Specifications:

The iPad (2019) runs iPadOS, and sports a 10.2-inch (2160x1620 pixels ) Retina IPS display with a pixel density of 264ppi, and a 500-nit peak brightness. It is powered by the Apple A10 Fusion SoC, alongside the M10 coprocessor. It has been made available in two storage options — 32GB and 128GB.

Connectivity options include Wi-Fi (802.11a/b/g/n/ac), Bluetooth 4.2, and also comes with Nano-SIM support. It comes with TouchID and also supports Siri digital assistant. Running iPad OS, Apple says that it can offer up to 10 hours of surfing the web on Wi-Fi. For the Wi-Fi + Cellular model, Apple claims up to 9 hours of surfing the web using cellular data network. It comes with stereo speakers. The iPad comes with Lightning to USB cable in the box.