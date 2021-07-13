Neuberg Diagnostics launches new pathology lab in Telangana's Khammam; co aims 30 new launch in FY22

Neuberg Diagnostics Pvt Ltd has launched a new pathology lab in Khammam, Telangana, the company said in a release today.

The move is in-line with Neuberg Diagnostics’ aim towards expanding its domestic and international presence.

The new lab was inaugurated by Puvvada Ajay Kumar, minister of transport, Telangana Government, Nama Nageshwar Rao, local TRS MP, and Errabelli Dayakar Rao, minister of panchayat raj and rural development, Telangana.

As a part of the expansion plan in FY22, Neuberg will be launching 30 new labs and more than 500 collection centres in domestic and international markets, the release said.

Further, it will also launch technology incubation centers in USA and Europe to access the latest technologies and make developing countries ready for precision diagnostics in the evolving personalized medicine arena.