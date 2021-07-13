Neuberg Diagnostics launches new pathology lab in Telangana's Khammam; co aims 30 new launch in FY22

Neuberg Diagnostics Pvt Ltd has launched a new pathology lab in Khammam, Telangana, the company said in a release today.
The move is in-line with Neuberg Diagnostics’ aim towards expanding its domestic and international presence.
The new lab was inaugurated by Puvvada Ajay Kumar, minister of transport, Telangana Government, Nama Nageshwar Rao, local TRS MP, and Errabelli Dayakar Rao, minister of panchayat raj and rural development, Telangana.
As a part of the expansion plan in FY22, Neuberg will be launching 30 new labs and more than 500 collection centres in domestic and international markets, the release said.
Further, it will also launch technology incubation centers in USA and Europe to access the latest technologies and make developing countries ready for precision diagnostics in the evolving personalized medicine arena.
Commenting on the launch, A Ganesan, group vice chairman, Neuberg Diagnostics said, "Apart from inorganic growth, we are also setting up greenfield labs and mobile Covid-19 testing units in order to increase the reach of quality testing in small towns in India. In terms of international expansion, we are looking to expand rapidly in the USA and also planning to open diagnostics facilities in East Africa and in West Asia."
"We will be commissioning a new state of art testing facility in Dubai which will act as a hub in West Asia . We are also planning to have our presence in Sri Lanka, Nepal, Bangladesh, and Germany during this Financial year (FY22),“ he added.
Presently, Neuberg Diagnostics has 109 labs in India and 15 overseas. With 14 approved labs for Covid-19 testing in India, the group has the capacity to process more than 65,000 tests per day. Additionally, the group is conducting Covid-19 tests from three of its labs in South Africa, and 1 in the USA.