Neuberg Diagnostics is official diagnostics partner for IPL 2022

Neuberg Diagnostics, pathology lab chains of Indian origin, is now the official diagnostics partner for IPL 2022.

Neuberg has been appointed as an official diagnostics partner for Rajasthan Royals, Chennai Super Kings, and Punjab Kings for IPL 2022.

This is the second year that the IPL has partnered with Neuberg Diagnostics as its diagnostics partner and has already started conducting COVID tests for IPL team members.

As per the guidelines, all the players, management team, broadcasting crew, state and central cricket committee members, groundskeepers, hotel staff, and the event management team are being tested.

The tests will be conducted at various hotels where the teams are stationed in the bio bubble and at the stadiums for the other staff members at a regular interval.

The players or the support staff who will test positive will be isolated in a designated medical care facility.

Speaking on the development, A Ganesan, Group Vice Chairman, Neuberg Diagnostics Private Limited, said, “Neuberg group is proud to be associated with one of the World’s biggest sporting events - IPL 2022 and will ensure quality testing for the smooth and successful conduct of this tournament.”

Published on: Thursday, March 24, 2022, 05:31 PM IST