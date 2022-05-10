Neuberg Diagnostics expands its footprint in Haryana, launches new lab in Gurugram

Neuberg Diagnostics today announced their expansion in Haryana, by launching own processing lab in Gurugram. They are coming up with 10 express diagnostics labs and 100 touchpoints across Haryana, it said in a press statement.

The new lab in Gurugram and other upcoming diagnostic labs will be wholly-owned by Neuberg while the 100 touchpoints will be set up in the own or franchisee business model. The new lab in Gurugram is equipped to conduct and process wide variety of tests and is capable to process about 1000 samples in a day and deliver results within the given turnaround time, the statement added.

Dr GSK Velu, Chairman and Managing Director, Neuberg Diagnostics, said, “With our new lab in Gurugram, we are one step closer to achieving our mission of access and affordable diagnostics for all sections of population.”

O P Dhankar, President BJP Haryana and former Cabinet Minister of Govt of Haryana, said, “The launch of Neuberg labs will allow us to boost healthcare facilities and a step ahead towards quality treatment because of their new age advanced testing process.”

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Tuesday, May 10, 2022, 06:45 PM IST