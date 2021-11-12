Networking platform Apna appoints Rahul Deorah as marketing head

Jobs and professional network platform Apna on Thursday said it has appointed Rahul Deorah as the Head of Marketing as part of its efforts to accelerate business growth.

Deorah has over 12 years of experience across consumer internet, FMCG and entrepreneurship. In his last role at Urban Company, he worked on the company's go-to-market strategy and execution across India, UAE and Singapore.

“Rahul's understanding of consumers and his experience and expertise across verticals and sectors will help us in strengthening our marketing capabilities, and further accelerate us in our mission towards empowering lives and solving for the world. We are excited to have him on board,” Apna founder and CEO Nirmit Parikh said.

About Apna

At present, Apna comprises over 70 communities for skilled professionals such as carpenters, painters, telecallers, field sales agents, delivery personnel and others.

Apna communities have enabled users to grow their professional networks, upskill through peer learning and find employment and gig opportunities. Apna's communities have enabled over 37 million peer-to-peer professional conversations during the festive season. The company has also partnered with organisations such as National Skill Development Corporation, UNICEF Yuwaah, Truecaller, AkzoNobel, and the Ministry of Minority Affairs of India.

Job openings

In a separate statement, Apna said it recorded 12 million job openings on its platform during the September 1- November 10 period and enabled over 37 million interviews.

The platform also registered 5 million new users on its app from September till the first week of November, indicating an increase in job searches during the festive season, it added.

The 'jobs in demand' on the platform were telecallers, back-office personnel, sales executives, computer data entry operators, accounts, finance, marketing/business development executives, admin/office assistants, delivery partners, retail professionals and drivers during this period.

Companies, including Byju's, Teamlease, Shadowfax and others, chose Apna as their preferred partner to onboard professionals to meet the rising festive demand, the statement said.

“The surge in new jobs, users and interviews we witnessed during the festive season affirms India is back on the road to recovery after a difficult year. We will continue our efforts towards #AcceleratingIndia as we connect more employers with the vast pool of talent across the country,” Manas Singh, Chief Business Officer at Apna, said.

Founded in 2019, Apna.co has raised more than $190 million from investors such as Tiger Global, Owl Ventures, Insight Partners, Lightspeed India, Sequoia Capital India, Maverick Ventures, GSV Ventures, Greenoaks Capital and Rocketship.vc.

(With inputs from PTI)

Published on: Friday, November 12, 2021, 02:42 PM IST