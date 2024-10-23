Network18 Shares Gain Over 3% After CCI Approves Reliance-Disney Merger

Network18

As the markets woke up to greener views after the bloodbath at Dalal Street in the intraday trade session on Tuesday, October 22, the shares of Network 18 also chimed in.

Apart from the slight uptick in market prospects, the driving factor behind this uptick in the share prices of the company is a result of the most recent development in the Reliance-Disney merger.

CCI Approves Merger

The Competition Commission of India (CCI) approved the merger with some pivotal conditions in place.

Reliance Industries and Walt Disney's merger of their massive media assets was approved by the regulatory body on Tuesday.

As a result of this development, the company's shares rose by over 2 per cent in the early hours of the day's trade.

The 48-page comprehensive statement included a number of requirements, including the sale of seven TV networks. This includes the likes of Hungama and Super Hungama.

In addition, the entity has agreed to not bundle television ad slots for marquee big-buck events like the IPL or any of the major ICC events.

Network18 Shares Zoom

Now, when we look at the aforementioned shares of Network I8 (TV18 stocks ceased to exist as a result of the merger), they were trading in green, with major gains.

The shares of the company listed as Network18 Media & Investments Ltd. on NSE opened at Rs 76.19; it maintained a 2 per cent gain before extending it further to over 3 per cent.

At the time of writing, the shares of Network increased in value by 3.39 per cent or Rs 2.58. This took the overall value of the shares to Rs 78.66 per piece. This is crucial, given the fact that the company shares have declined by over 7 per cent in the last 5 trading sessions at the equity markets.

This merger is being seen by many in the market as a major deal as it opens up a potential for the companies to tap into each other's strengths and possibly dominate the media business in the time to come.