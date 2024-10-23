 Network18 Shares Gain Over 3% After CCI Approves Reliance-Disney Merger
e-Paper Get App
HomeBusinessNetwork18 Shares Gain Over 3% After CCI Approves Reliance-Disney Merger

Network18 Shares Gain Over 3% After CCI Approves Reliance-Disney Merger

The 48-page comprehensive statement included a number of requirements, including the sale of seven TV networks. This includes the likes of Hungama and Super Hungama.

Juviraj AnchilUpdated: Wednesday, October 23, 2024, 11:19 AM IST
article-image
Network18

As the markets woke up to greener views after the bloodbath at Dalal Street in the intraday trade session on Tuesday, October 22, the shares of Network 18 also chimed in.

Apart from the slight uptick in market prospects, the driving factor behind this uptick in the share prices of the company is a result of the most recent development in the Reliance-Disney merger.

CCI Approves Merger

The Competition Commission of India (CCI) approved the merger with some pivotal conditions in place.

FPJ Shorts
Indian Navy SSR, MR Result 2024 OUT; Check Here
Indian Navy SSR, MR Result 2024 OUT; Check Here
Justice Yahya Afridi Appointed As 30th Chief Justice Of Pakistan
Justice Yahya Afridi Appointed As 30th Chief Justice Of Pakistan
SC Reserves Judgment On Pleas Challenging Allahabad HC Ruling That Had Declared UP Madrasa Law 'Unconstitutional'
SC Reserves Judgment On Pleas Challenging Allahabad HC Ruling That Had Declared UP Madrasa Law 'Unconstitutional'
Maharashtra Elections 2024: Ajit Pawar To Contest From Baramati, Chhagan Bhujbal From Yeola, NCP Releases First List Of Candidates With 38 Names
Maharashtra Elections 2024: Ajit Pawar To Contest From Baramati, Chhagan Bhujbal From Yeola, NCP Releases First List Of Candidates With 38 Names

Reliance Industries and Walt Disney's merger of their massive media assets was approved by the regulatory body on Tuesday.

As a result of this development, the company's shares rose by over 2 per cent in the early hours of the day's trade.

Read Also
Cyient DLM Shares Slupms More Than 6% On NSE; Defying Positive Q2 Financials
article-image
In addition, the entity has agreed to not bundle television ad slots for marquee big-buck events like the IPL or any of the major ICC events.

In addition, the entity has agreed to not bundle television ad slots for marquee big-buck events like the IPL or any of the major ICC events. |

The 48-page comprehensive statement included a number of requirements, including the sale of seven TV networks. This includes the likes of Hungama and Super Hungama.

In addition, the entity has agreed to not bundle television ad slots for marquee big-buck events like the IPL or any of the major ICC events.

Read Also
Zomato Shares Recover After Tumbling Down More Than 5% Ignoring The Massive Jump Of 389% In Q2 Net...
article-image

Network18 Shares Zoom

Now, when we look at the aforementioned shares of Network I8 (TV18 stocks ceased to exist as a result of the merger), they were trading in green, with major gains.

The shares of the company listed as Network18 Media & Investments Ltd. on NSE opened at Rs 76.19; it maintained a 2 per cent gain before extending it further to over 3 per cent.

At the time of writing, the shares of Network increased in value by 3.39 per cent or Rs 2.58. This took the overall value of the shares to Rs 78.66 per piece. This is crucial, given the fact that the company shares have declined by over 7 per cent in the last 5 trading sessions at the equity markets.

This merger is being seen by many in the market as a major deal as it opens up a potential for the companies to tap into each other's strengths and possibly dominate the media business in the time to come.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Bill Gates Donates $50 Million To Kamala Harris Campaign; Says He Is 'Concerned Over Trump'

Bill Gates Donates $50 Million To Kamala Harris Campaign; Says He Is 'Concerned Over Trump'

Paytm Shares Rocket Up More Than 11% On NSE After NPCI Allows Onboarding Of New UPI Users

Paytm Shares Rocket Up More Than 11% On NSE After NPCI Allows Onboarding Of New UPI Users

Kunal Kamra Takes A Dig At Ola Electric's '99% Complaints Solved' Claims, Says Hard To Believe

Kunal Kamra Takes A Dig At Ola Electric's '99% Complaints Solved' Claims, Says Hard To Believe

'4 people, 4 days, $1 Million Each': Elon Musk Continues With His Plan Of Giving Money To Voters...

'4 people, 4 days, $1 Million Each': Elon Musk Continues With His Plan Of Giving Money To Voters...

Triumph Daytona 660 Now Available in India as Deliveries Start Nationwide

Triumph Daytona 660 Now Available in India as Deliveries Start Nationwide