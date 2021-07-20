Network18 Media posts Q1 consolidated net profit at Rs 121.51 cr, revenue up 50.5%

Media firm Network18 Media & Investments Ltd on Tuesday reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 121.51 crore for the first quarter ended June 2021.

The company had posted a net loss of Rs 60.60 crore for the April-June period of the previous fiscal, Network18 Media said in a regulatory filing.

Consolidated revenue from operations rose 50.47 per cent to Rs 1,214.43 crore, as against Rs 807.07 crore in the corresponding quarter a year ago.