Netflix’s multi-month packs to woo new users

New Delhi: The US-based Netflix has started testing longer subscription plans in the country, as it looks to woo new users in India where online video consumption has seen a massive growth in the past few years.

According to sources, Netflix has started testing multiple months subscription plans (three, six and 12 months) that will be offered at a discounted price.

However, this will be available only to some new users, and they may see different options, they added.

The sources said the intent of the pilot is to see whether subscribers will be open to paying for several months, or a year in advance.

Earlier this year, Netflix had piloted and then launched a mobile phone-only plan in the Indian market -- a first for the company globally. The new long-term plans being piloted are also India-first.