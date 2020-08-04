Netafim India connects with farmers through social media platforms

Netafim India, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Netafim, has commenced Netafim Krishi Samvaad, Netafim Ki Paathshala and Netafim Tip Of The Day to leverage digital revolution and use low-cost digital tools to engage with farmers through various platforms and formats.

These initiatives have allowed customers and partners to connect and exchange ideas with Netafim experts, no matter where they are.

Digital information-sharing tools such as audio, text and video messaging have been proven highly effective in disseminating critical information to farmers despite of limited physical access during the present COVID-19 pandemic times.

The company has so far tapped a community of almost 8.5 million farmers across the country by relaying essential pre-sowing-related advisory services.

In the last 60 days of online engagement, Netafim has gained nearly 9,576 members on their social media site (increment of 45 per cent users).

Speaking on the initiative, Randhir Chauhan, Managing Director, Netafim India said, “Today, modern technology’s all-pervading benefits have made it possible to disseminate scientific knowledge rich in indigenous knowhow and grounded in local context to farmers. To maximise the benefits of an increased online consumer presence, we decided to support farmers in remote locations with timely and crucial advice on various crops in their respective native languages."

Chauhan added the company aims to lend the farmer community optimum support against the challenges that the pandemic has posed. "Agriculture is an economic powerhouse for India and COVID-19 is disrupting some activities in this sector and supply chains. Even though the government has exempted agriculture farmers are in a predicament to seek advice on the operations and on improving their livelihood post the pandemic era."