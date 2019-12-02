Net surplus revenue down by 66.10%: CAG

Mumbai: India's net revenue surplus decreased by 66.10% from Rs 4,913.00 crore in 2016-17 to Rs 1,665.61 crore in 2017-18, said the Comptroller and Auditor General of India (CAG) in a report tabled in Parliament on Monday.
"The share of internal resources in total capital expenditure also decreased to 3.01% in 2017-18," added the CAG in the report.According to CAG, the appropriation to depreciation reserve fund decreased significantly by 68% in 2017-18.
