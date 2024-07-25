Nestle India Shares Drop 3% After Quarterly Earnings; Reports 6.92% Profit Increase in Q1FY25

Nestle India To Pay 4.5% Royalty To Parent Firm After Shareholders Reject Hike | File/ Representative image

The shares of Nestle India fell by 3 per cent after the company announced its June quarter (Q1FY25) results. At 12:55 pm IST, the shares of the company were trading at 2,464.55, down by 3.02 per cent.

The FMCG's major announced its Q1FY25 result on Thursday (July 25) through an exchange filing.

Nestle India's Q1FY25 Earnings

The company for the first quarter of the fiscal year 2024-2025 reported a total sale of Rs 4,793.0 crore, a growth rate of 3.8 per cent. The domestic sales of the company stood at 4.2 per cent.

As per the regulatory filing, the company achieved a profit from operations amounting to 21.3 per cent of total sales.

The net profit for the quarter stood at Rs 746.6 crore, resulting in earnings per share of Rs 7.74. Additionally, the company reported an interim dividend of Rs 2.75 per equity share was declared on July 8, 2024.

Suresh Narayanan, Chairman and Managing Director, Nestlé India said, “I am pleased to share that despite external challenges such as lower consumption growth, concerns on continued food inflation and volatile commodity prices, we have delivered growth across our product groups. Almost a fourth of our growth has been mix and volume led, and we hope to strengthen this trend in the coming months."

The FMCH majors' profit in Q1FY25 in increased by 6.92 per cent year-on-year, reaching Rs 746.6 crore compared to Rs 698.3 crore in the same quarter last year (Q1FY24).

Share performance

The shares of the company on Thursday morning opened at 2,544.80, hitting a high of Rs 2,556.65 and a low of Rs 2,459.45 during the intraday

