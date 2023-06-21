Nest And TCS Partners To Provide Enhanced Member Experience | Image: TCS (Representative)

Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) and Nest, UK’s largest workplace pension scheme, announced the expansion of their long-standing partnership to focus on digitally transforming Nest’s scheme administration services, delivering enhanced member experiences and furthering the scheme’s mission of delivering better retirement outcomes for people across the UK, the company announced through an exchange filing.

Nest and TCS have worked closely since 2011 when the digital, auto-enrolment pension scheme was first launched. Responsible for end-to-end administration services across all aspects of the scheme, TCS built a greenfield operation with a user-friendly, multi-channel, self-serve model, and a robust core that easily scaled as Nest became the provider for millions of workers saving for their retirements.

As part of the partnership, TCS will help Nest transform the administration services using a future-ready, digitally enabled, omnichannel platform powered by TCS BaNCS™. Its digital-first architecture provides APIs to enable easy integration with ecosystem partners, such as payroll providers and fintechs. It will leverage the latest technologies and data analytics to deliver personalized, self-directed experiencesto members. This will enable Nest’s 12 million members and 1 million employers to access the right information at the right time, in the way that suits them best.

“I’m looking forward to continuing our journey with TCS and exploring the opportunities ahead of us. We have a strong foundation after many years of working together and they’ve proven their ability to deliver successfully for a scheme the size and complexity of Nest. This puts us in an excellent position to further advance our operations and build a truly digital offering that delivers a superior customer experience long into the future,” said Gavin Perera-Betts, Chief Customer Officer, Nest.

“The purpose-driven partnership between Nest and TCS resulted in an immensely successful pension plan for the UK workforce, that is now a global benchmark on how an innovative, user-friendly, auto enrolment pension scheme should be run,” said Vivekanand Ramgopal, President, BFSI Products & Platforms, TCS.

