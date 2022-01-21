NeoGrowth appoints CEO Arun Nayyar as Whole-time Director

NeoGrowth, SME digital lender, recently appointed its Chief Executive Officer, Arun Nayyar, to the company’s Board of Directors, with effect from January 6, 2022. He has been designated as Whole-time Director & CEO, and with this appointment, the Board now comprises nine members.

Arun Nayyar, 45, has more than two decades of rich experience in the BFSI industry, and has spent the last 12 years in leading early and growth stage MSME lending businesses.

Nayyar has served as CEO of NeoGrowth since August 2018. Under his leadership, the company has been focusing on innovation with proprietary technology.

Dhruv Khaitan, Founder and Chairman, NeoGrowth, said, “Arun’s stewardship has resulted in delivering tremendous business value to all stakeholders, in spite of the pandemic distress. Under his leadership, NeoGrowth’s business volumes are back to pre-COVID levels.”

Nayyar, Chief Executive Officer, NeoGrowth, said, “I thank the Board for reposing their faith in me. At NeoGrowth, we continue to introduce tailored products and services that make digital lending easy and effective for all small businesses and meet their holistic business needs. With the support of the Board, I look forward to driving NeoGrowth to its highest potential.”

Published on: Friday, January 21, 2022, 12:02 PM IST