Neobank moneyHOP raises $1.25 mn in Seed round led by UK-based investors

moneyHOP, a UK-based company with an Indian subsidiary that provides seamless and cost-effective payments and remittance solutions, has raised $1.25 million in a seed round.

The funding was led by UK based investors and Managing Directors from various multi-national investment banks with decades of experience in financial services.

This infusion of funds will help moneyHOP strengthen its team at all levels, pursue aggressive growth targets, venture into the cross-border MSME payment space, and expand its international presence. Some of the investors from the previous round held in 2020 also participated in the round, it said in a press release.

moneyHOP is on a mission to provide seamless and cost-effective cross-border payments and remittance solutions for individuals and businesses in India to begin with, and soon move into other geographies, globally. The three key areas of focus for moneyHOP – Send, Spend and Collect –are catered via HOP Remit, HOP App + Card and HOPPay solutions.

It aims at capturing the global aspirations of individuals and businesses who move around the world, live in different countries across the world and sell to consumers worldwide. These customers value convenience, transparency and instant gratification over anything else. However, moneyHOP feels that the current banking system has not kept pace up with the evolving needs of these consumers and businesses, the press release said.

Founded in 2019, moneyHOP has seen a consistent 100 per cent month-on-month growth since its launch and transacted millions of dollars through its platform, it said.

Mayank Goyal, moneyHOP CEO & Founder, said, “This funding will fuel our mission of providing businesses and individuals with a unified platform that makes international payments and remittances paperless, presence-less and cashless while also being cost-effective. We are excited to relentlessly pursue our aim to revolutionize cross-border banking for millennials and businesses in India and globally.”

Published on: Wednesday, September 01, 2021, 01:10 PM IST