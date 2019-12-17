NEFT transaction facility available 24x7, says RBI

New Delhi: A bank account holder can now transfer any value of money online anytime with the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) allowing the National Electronic Funds Transfer (NEFT) facility available for 24 hours a day throughout the year starting Monday.

Prior to this, people could transfer money online between 8 am and 6:30 pm on the days when banks were open.

The NEFT facility would be available round the clock starting 12 am on Monday, the RBI said in a tweet. "This ensures the availability of anytime electronic funds transfer," it said.