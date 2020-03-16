Need to normalise operation & foreign trade: Li Keqiang

Beijing: Chinese Premier Li Keqiang called for efforts to facilitate the normal operation of the commercial and logistics market and stabilise foreign trade and investment to coordinate the prevention and control of the epidemic and economic and social development.

More should be done to deepen reform and opening up, unleash the huge potential of consumption and boost the impetus for economic development, he said. Li made the remarks when inspecting the national service platform for the development of market operation and circulation and the coordination mechanism of foreign trade and investment.

Briefed on the operation of the consumption market and work resumption of commercial, logistics and life service sectors, he appreciated the work in effectively securing the market supply of goods with stable prices, especially epidemic prevention and control materials and life necessities.

Stressing efforts to accurately and effectively prevent the epidemic from rebounding, he called for orderly work resumption of commercial and logistics industries. Greater importance should be attached to new business modes to enhance the integration of the online economy and real economy, enhance the circulation of goods and activate the consumer market.

He also urged efforts to fully implement the policies of helping enterprises tide over difficulties amid the epidemic, ensuring all firms and self-employed businesses enjoy the benefits.