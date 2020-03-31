Nearly two decades of low investments in India in FY 2019-2020

The investment rate, measured as Gross Fixed Capital Formation (GFCF), as a percentage of GDP, fell to nearly two decades low, stated the report by the rating agency. It is estimated at 27.5 per cent of GDP as per the second advance estimate for FY20. “When compared with a year ago, the investment rate was 1.5 per cent lower than the 29 per cent of GDP in FY19. GFCF is estimated to contract by -0.6 per cent for the first time in the past 17 years. This number may be revised downwards as the year-end phenomenon of increasing investment in March will not materialise,” stated Care Ratings.

In the nine-month period of FY20, new investments in various projects fell by 10 per cent to Rs 9.1 lakh crore. “The decline has been led by a decrease in new projects in services and manufacturing sectors,” Care Ratings stated.