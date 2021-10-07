Nearly 30,000 farmers profit from paddy procurement under Kharif Marketing Season 2021-22

Nearly 30,000 farmers have benefited from paddy procurement under the current Kharif Marketing Season (KMS) 2021-22 so far, the Ministry of Consumer Affairs, Food & Public Distribution said on Wednesday. A quantity of 2,87,552 Metric Tonnes (MT) of Paddy has been procured in KMS 2021-22 up to October 5, benefiting 29,907 farmers with Minimum Support Price (MSP) value of Rs 563.60 crore.

Out of the total, 1,46,509 MT paddy has been procured in Haryana and 1,41,043 MT paddy has been procured in Punjab, the Ministry said.

Paddy procurement in Kharif 2020-21 was almost concluded with the purchase of 894.24 lakh Metric Tonnes of paddy (includes Kharif Crop 718.09 lakh MT and Rabi Crop 176.15 lakh MT) up to October 5 against the last year corresponding purchase of 768.70 lakh MT.

About 131.14 lakh farmers have been benefited from KMS 2020-21 procurement Operations with MSP value of Rs 1,68,832.78 crore. Paddy procurement reached all-time high level, surpassing the previous high of 770.93 lakh MT in KMS 2019-20.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Thursday, October 07, 2021, 11:13 AM IST