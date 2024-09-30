 Neapolitan Pizza and Foods IPO Opens Today: Know Price & Everything About It
Neapolitan Pizza and Foods IPO Opens Today: Know Price & Everything About It

The IPO price of NeoPolitan Pizza and Foods is Rs 20 per share. Retail investors must invest a minimum of Rs 1,20,000 and have a minimum lot size of 6000 shares in order to submit an application.

Vikrant DurgaleUpdated: Monday, September 30, 2024, 04:14 PM IST
article-image

The subscription period for NeoPolitan Pizza and Foods IPO began on September 30 and ends on October 4. On Monday, October 7, the allocation for the NeoPolitan Pizza and Foods IPO is anticipated to be finalised. The tentative listing date for the NeoPolitan Pizza and Foods IPO on BSE SME is set for Wednesday, October 9.

IPO size and structure

The IPO is a completely new offering of 60 lakh shares at a cost of Rs 12 crores.

Minimum bid and price band

For HNI investors, the minimum lot size investment is two lots (12,000 shares), totalling Rs 2,40,000.

Listing timetable

On October 7, the share allotment status for NeoPolitan Pizza and Foods IPO is anticipated to be finalised. Shares will be credited to the demat accounts of successful bidders upon finalisation, and unsuccessful bidders' refunds will be handled by October 8th. The shares of NeoPolitan Pizza and Food Limited are scheduled to go public on the BSE SME platform on October 9th.

Book running lead manager and registrar

Turnaround Corporate Advisors Private Limited is the bookrunning lead manager of the NeoPolitan Pizza and Foods IPO, and Bigshare Services Private Limited is the registrar. The market maker for NeoPolitan Pizza and Foods IPO is Mnm Stock Broking.

IPO proceeds utilisation

The company intends to support ongoing business operations, pay operational expenses like rent and security deposits, and increase its retail presence with the money it has raised. The company will be able to grow both its revenue and market share as a result.

About company

Neapolitan Pizza and Foods Limited was founded in February 2011 and is divided into two business segments: restaurant management and trading in agricultural commodities. In addition to Neapolitan-style pizzas, the company operates restaurants directly and through franchises, serving a variety of other dishes.

The business also deals in commodities like rice, wheat, tomatoes, and onions. The company invested in a U.S. subsidiary and operated 21 restaurants in 16 Indian cities as of March 31, 2024.

