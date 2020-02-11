NDTV's best Q3 in 7 years show net profit up by 55% at Rs 11.25 cr

Media firm New Delhi Television Ltd (NDTV) on Monday reported a 54.95 per cent increase in consolidated net profit at Rs 11.25 crore for the third quarter ended December.

This was the best Q3 results so far in seven years, NDTV reported.

NDTV Convergence, the group's digital platform. which the core of group's business, retains it position as the market leader with 14th consecutive profitable quarter.

The company had posted a net profit of Rs 7.26 crore in the October-December quarter a year ago, NDTV said in a BSE filing.

However, its total income fell 7.78 per cent to Rs 98.29 crore during the quarter under review as against Rs 106.59 crore in the corresponding quarter a year ago.

Total expenses declined 10.52 per cent to Rs 85.03 crore as compared with Rs 95.03 crore in the year-ago quarter.

Shares of New Delhi Television Ltd on Monday closed 0.18 per cent lower at Rs 28.05 on the BSE.

