NCR planning board to discuss regional plan to improve connectivity among towns

The Draft Regional Plan-2041 — which aims to make NCR a smart connected region by improving connectivity among towns with the help of bullet trains, helitaxi services, smart road infrastructure — will be taken up for discussion by the NCR Planning Board on Tuesday.

The regional plan says that population in the National Capital Region (NCR) is expected to grow to around 7 crore by 2031 and to about 11 crore by 2041 so there is a need to make NCR “future ready” for sustainable development.

The NCR Planning Board (NCRPB) covers entire Delhi, eight districts of Uttar Pradesh, 14 districts of Haryana and two districts of Rajasthan. Collectively, it covers an area of about 55,083 sq km.

The draft report says that 57 per cent of the total areas of the region will be urbanised by 2031 and 67 per cent by 2041.

The draft plan states it is necessary to minimise journey times across NCR and limit travel times across NCR under 30 minutes by superfast trains and helitaxis, within 60 minutes by other trains and two to three hours by car preferably.

“Delhi should have 30-minute connectivity through super fast trains with major cities of NCR. Efforts should be directed towards easing out traffic congestions and create a more integrated, user-centric, accessible, and affordable transportation system,” the Draft Regional Plan 2041 stated.

It also envisages to develop trauma centre on each national highway, state highway and expressway at an interval of not more than 50 km or within travel time of one hour (golden Hour) with all the facilities including blood bank.

Along with expansion of existing airport services and expediting development of Jevar International Airport, the draft plan puts impetus on connecting cities in NCR with helitaxi services to promote tourism and quick connectivity.

“Helitaxi service be provided at each district headquarters and tourist destinations to promote tourism.

A network of air transport across NCR with heliports and operational airports at every NCR district headquarter is proposed to promote ''Fly-from-Delhi NC'' through creation of world–class air travel facilities and aviation hubs,” the draft plan says.

The plan also proposes to divide the “Natural Conservation Zone” into two categories “forests” and “green cover” to enhance prospects of development in such region

Published on: Tuesday, August 31, 2021, 12:22 PM IST