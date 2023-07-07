 NCLT Approves Demerger of Financial Service Unit of Reliance; Will Be Renamed Jio Financial Services
NCLT Approves Demerger of Financial Service Unit of Reliance; Will Be Renamed Jio Financial Services

NCLT Approves Demerger of Financial Service Unit of Reliance; Will Be Renamed Jio Financial Services

Reliance Industries will soon fix the record date for allotment and listing of equity shares of Reliance Strategic Investments.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Friday, July 07, 2023, 10:36 AM IST
NCLT Approves Demerger of Financial Service Unit of Reliance; Will Be Renamed Jio Financial Services | File

The National Company Law Tribunal, Mumbai Branch has approved the scheme of arrangement between Reliance Industries and Reliance Strategic Investments, the company announced through an exchange filing. Reliance Industries will soon fix the record date for allotment and listing of equity shares of Reliance Strategic Investments.

Reliance in March had said it has plans to demerge its financial services undertaking into Reliance Strategic Investments Limited and rename it as Jio Financial Services Limited.

Reliance Industries shares

After the company made the announcements the shares of Reliance Industries on Friday at 10:32 am IST were trading at Rs 2,649.50, up by 0.41 per cent.

