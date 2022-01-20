NCLAT directs Jalan-Kalrock consortium to share resolution plan details with Jet Airways' workmen

The National Company Law Appellate Tribunal (NCLAT) directed the Kalrock-Jalan consortium, the winning bidder for bankrupt Jet Airways, to share portions of the resolution plan pertaining to claims of employees with the airline’s workmen.

The Association of Aggrieved Workmen of Jet Airways (India) Ltd was seeking a copy of the approved resolution plan and the latest direction has come on a plea filed by the association.

This move comes almost seven months after the Mumbai bench of the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) approved the Jalan-Kalrock Consortium’s resolution plan in June 2021.

A two-member NCLAT bench, headed by Chairman Justice Ashok Bhushan, said as the consortium’s resolution plan for the airline has already been approved by the NCLT.

