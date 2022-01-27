NCLAT asks CoC to consider 63 moons' plea in DHFL Resolution Plan

National Company Law Appellate Tribunal (NCLAT) has asked Committee of Creditors (CoC) to consider 63 moons technologies plea in DHFL resolution plan.

63 moons technologies stated that with this order, the CoC has to reconsider the provision of section 66 of IBC, which mandates that the benefit should go to all the creditors of DHFL.

In its resolution plan, the CoC had overlooked this provision to the benefit of the Piramal Group.

The 63 moons, had challenged the NCLAT's judgment on the grounds that the current resolution plan was "disappointing" for NCD holders.

In September last year, the Supreme Court had directed the NCLAT to complete the hearing of the appeal filed by 63 Moons Technologies against the Piramal Group's resolution plan.

(With inputs from IANS)

Published on: Thursday, January 27, 2022, 02:13 PM IST