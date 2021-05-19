NBCC vaccinates over 360 employees in its drive to fight against Corona

On May 15, 2021, a COVID Vaccination Drive was organised by NBCC at Corporate Office, New Delhi, for employees and their dependents falling in the age bracket of 18-45 years. Over 360 eligible persons were successfully vaccinated during the drive. In this massive drive, employees as well as their medical dependents from NBCC and subsidiary companies (HSCC and HSCL) were inoculated with “Covishield” first dose of Vaccine. The Departmental Heads, Senior officers and staff members ensured all the necessary Covid protocols were followed at every step throughout the event. Being a Navratna CPSE, the company is working at the forefront to protect its employees from the consequences of the ongoing Pandemic.