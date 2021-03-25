NBCC signs MOU with NIT Patna

NBCC signed a MoU on March 5th, 2021 with National Institute of Technology (NIT), Patna at Bihta for supervision of construction and development of Institute Campus, Hostel and Residential Buildings at NIT Patna. According to the signed MoU, NBCC will be the Project Management Consultant (PMC) for the mega project. Asit Narayan, Registrar - NIT Patna signed the MoU on behalf of NIT Patna while Suman Kumar, CGM (Engg.), signed on behalf of NBCC in presence of P.K.Jain, Director, Professor (Dr.), NIT Patna, Senior faculty members from the Institute and Senior officials from NBCC.