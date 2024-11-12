NBCC Shares In Green After Accruing Multiple Orders Worth ₹448 Crore

Wikipedia

The Central government-owned NBCC shares jumped in the intraday trading on Tuesday, November 12. This development came to pass after the infrastructure company under the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs bagged orders worth over Rs 448 crore.

This surge in the shares of the company listed at the National Stock Exchange (NSE) came to pass after a decline of over 3 per cent in the past five trading sessions.

Projects in Ahmedabad and Kanpur

When we look at the multi-crore deal, the company won contracts for the construction of PRATYAKSHA KAR BHAWAN, a complex in Ahmedabad associated with the government. This also includes the residential complex (consisting of Type-II, III and IV Quarters).

It bagged another government work, for setting up Ministerial Staff Training Units at Kheora Bangar, Kanpur, Uttar Pradesh, from the Principal Chief Commissioner of Income Tax, U.P. (West) & Uttarakhand, Kanpur.

Cumulatively, these two projects in Gujarat and UP are valued at Rs 262.74 crore.

Projects in Delhi and Mumbai

Another major deal came from another government entity, GAIL (India). As per this deal NBCC will be involved in the planning, designing and execution of Interior/fit out works at office space on 4th,5th & 6th floor in Tower G for the energy company at world Trade Centre, Nauroji Nagar, New Delhi.

This particular project is valued at Rs 50 crore.

The third big project is valued at Rs 136 crore. In this project, the NBCC will be involved in demolition and design engineering, and construction, along with furnishing of 04 nos. of buildings of New India Assurance located at Andheri (W) and Malad (W) in Mumbai.

NBCC Shares On Tuesday

The shares of the company after making gains of in excess of 1 per cent, tapered a little. However, the shares continued to trade in green. The shares of NBCC at the time of writing were trading at Rs 95.47, having made gains of 0.97 per cent or Rs 0.92.