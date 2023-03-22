NBCC, HSCC receive orders worth Rs 487.41 cr | Wikipedia

NBCC and its wholly-owned subsidiary HSCC received orders worth Rs 487.41 crore, the company announced through an exchange filing. The order was from NFDC, PGIMER, Chandigarh and the Medical Education and Research Department, government of Maharashtra.

NBCC received an order from National Film Development Corporation Limited (NFDC) worth Rs 50 crore. The order was for repair and renovation at its buildings in Mumbai. This is a management consultancy on deposit work basis project.

HSCC received an order from Post Graduate Institute of medical Education and Research, Chandigarh worth Rs 130 crore. The order was for planning, designing, construction, supervision and monitoring of the work construction of 150 bedded Critical Care Block at PGIMER, Chandigarh.

The last order was by Medical Education and Research Department, government of Maharashtra worth Rs 348.41 crore. It was for project management consultant on turn key basis for construction of 100 seats government medical, 430 bedded hospital at Maharashtra University of Health Sciences Nashik, Maharashtra.

NBCC shares

The shares of NBCC on Wednesday were at 2:53 pm IST were at Rs 34, up by 0.29 per cent.