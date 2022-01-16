Navjot Singh Sidhu invites Elon Musk to set up Tesla unit in Ludhiana

Punjab Pradesh Congress Committee chief Navjot Singh Sidhu invited industry tycoon Elon Musk to set up Tesla's unit in state's industrial hub Ludhiana.

"Punjab Model will create Ludhiana as a hub for electric vehicles & battery industry with time-bound single-window clearance for investment," Sidhu stated.

This move comes in the wake of Musk's assertion that the company is facing a "lot of challenges" in bringing the company to India.

Earlier, Telangana and Maharashtra invited elon Musk to set up business there.

Navjot Singh Sidhu is President of Punjab Pradesh Congress Committee. Formerly, he was the Minister of Tourism and Cultural Affairs in the state government of State of Punjab.

(With inputs from IANS)

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Sunday, January 16, 2022, 05:58 PM IST