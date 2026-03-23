Natural Gas Stocks Hit 52-Week Lows Amid Market Bloodbath; GAIL, Petronet Decline Over 8%

Stocks of natural gas companies reported a steep decline on the bourses on Monday. The slump came as the United States-Israel-Iran war in West Asia entered its fourth week with no signs of de-escalation.

Stocks of companies like GAIL India, Petronet LNG and Indraprastha Gas declined up to 8 percent on Monday.

The stock of Petronet LNG declined as much as 8.5 percent as the stock slumped to its 52-week low of Rs 235.45 during the trade. Earlier, the stock opened lower at Rs 248.7 apiece, which was 3.4 percent lower than its previous close of Rs 256.60.

Petronet LNG is India’s largest importer of natural gas. Towards the end of the trade, the stock was hovering at around Rs 238, which was over 7.5 percent lower.

The stock of Gujarat State Petronet also hit its 52-week low. While the stock opened marginally lower at Rs 254.05 compared to its previous close of Rs 254.35 apiece, it later declined to Rs 233 apiece, shedding up to 8.4 percent during the day.

Towards the end of the trade, the stock was still down by close to 6.4 percent to hover at around Rs 238 apiece.

Another major player, Indraprastha Gas Limited, reported a decline of up to 5.4 percent on the bourses. It hit its 52-week low at Rs 148.50 during the trade. The stock could not regain the losses even during the late hours of the trade. It was close to Rs 148.7, which was over 5 percent lower than the previous close.

The same was the fate of India’s largest natural gas company, GAIL India, whose stock hit its 52-week low at Rs 134.45 on Monday. It could not pare losses even as the trade approached the day’s end.

The bloodbath for LNG companies came as the warring sides in West Asia hurled threats at each other regarding attacks on energy infrastructure.