National Technology Day 2023: History, theme and significance | Canva

National Technology Day has a significant historical importance in India. This is because it was on May 11, 1998 when the first of the five nuclear tests were carried out.

The then-Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee in 1998 declared May 11 as the National Technology Day. Every year on this day, officials pay honour to India's scientists for their achievements. We can all agree that technological growth is affecting the country's livelihood and status. National Technology Day is observed in India to honour the remarkable hard work and achievements of Indian scientists.

The day is celebrated by giving awards to various individuals and industries in the field of science and technology.

Background to the five nuclear tests

The Pokhran-II tests were a series of five nuclear bomb test explosions conducted by India at the Indian Army's Pokhran Test Range in May 1998.

It was the second instance of Nuclear testing conducted by India, the first test was code-named Smiling Buddha and was conducted in May 1974.

History of National Technology Day

It was on 11th May, 1998, that India achieved a major technological breakthrough by successfully carrying out a series of nuclear tests at Pokhran.

In addition, the first indigenous aircraft “Hansa-3” was tested on this day, besides which India also performed successful test firing of the Trishul missile on the same day.

Considering the technological advancements, the then Prime Minister, Atal Bihari Vajpayee, declared 11th May to be celebrated as National Technology Day every year.

Theme of this year's National Technology Day

Every year a new theme is decided for this day. The theme of this year's National Technology Day is "Integrated Approach in Science and Technology for a sustainable future". This theme focuses on the utilisation of technology to care for a more sustainable future. The absence of human intervention during the Covid period is another reason for the advancement of technology and the theme this year is to bring more human intervention to control technology. There is a big need for technological innovation but this needs to be under the control of humans and will play an integral part in creating a sustainable future.

Significance of this Day

Every year, for furtherance of its mandate, Technology Development Board (TDB) seeks applications for National awards for commercialization of technologies under three categories National Awards, MSME awards, and Startup awards.

These awards are conferred to various industries for successful commercialization of innovative indigenous technology. This annual honour provides a platform of recognition to the Indian industries and their technology provider who work to bring innovation to the market and help in contributing to the vision of “Aatma Nirbhar Bharat”.

TDB is a statutory body of Government of India functioning under Department of Science of Technology which provides financial assistance to Indian industrial concerns and other agencies, for commercialization of indigenized technologies or adaptation of imported technologies for wider domestic applications. Since its inception in 1996, TDB has funded more than 300 companies for commercialization of technologies.