NATCO receives final approval for Tipiracil Hydrochloride and Trifluridine for the US market | Image: Natco Pharma (Representative)

Natco Pharma Limited is pleased to announce final approval for its Abbreviated New Drug Application (ANDA) for Tipiracil Hydrochloride and Trifluridine Tablets (generic for Lonsurf) from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (USFDA). Lonsurf is sold in the US by Taiho Oncology Inc.

Natco believes it is one of the First-to-File for the product and may be eligible for a 180-day exclusivity at the time of launch. Lonsurf is indicated primarily for the treatment of colorectal cancer. As per IQVIA data, Lonsurf had generated annual sales of $211 million in the USA during the twelve months ending December 2022.

Natco Pharma shares

Natco Pharma shares on Friday at 11:01 am IST were at Rs 634.60, down by 0.77 per cent.

Natco Pharma share buyback

Natco Pharma on May 11, 2023 bought back 6,06,071 shares on the NSE for Rs 641.81 each.