 NATCO receives final approval for Tipiracil Hydrochloride and Trifluridine for the US market
e-Paper Get App
HomeBusinessNATCO receives final approval for Tipiracil Hydrochloride and Trifluridine for the US market

NATCO receives final approval for Tipiracil Hydrochloride and Trifluridine for the US market

As per IQVIA data, Lonsurf had generated annual sales of $211 million in the USA during the twelve months ending December 2022.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Friday, June 16, 2023, 11:06 AM IST
article-image
NATCO receives final approval for Tipiracil Hydrochloride and Trifluridine for the US market | Image: Natco Pharma (Representative)

Natco Pharma Limited is pleased to announce final approval for its Abbreviated New Drug Application (ANDA) for Tipiracil Hydrochloride and Trifluridine Tablets (generic for Lonsurf) from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (USFDA). Lonsurf is sold in the US by Taiho Oncology Inc.

Natco believes it is one of the First-to-File for the product and may be eligible for a 180-day exclusivity at the time of launch. Lonsurf is indicated primarily for the treatment of colorectal cancer. As per IQVIA data, Lonsurf had generated annual sales of $211 million in the USA during the twelve months ending December 2022.

Natco Pharma shares

Natco Pharma shares on Friday at 11:01 am IST were at Rs 634.60, down by 0.77 per cent.

Read Also
Natco Pharma Limited buys back over 6 lakh shares on NSE
article-image

Natco Pharma share buyback

Natco Pharma on May 11, 2023 bought back 6,06,071 shares on the NSE for Rs 641.81 each.

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on
ADVERTISEMENT

RECENT STORIES

ICICI Bank Allots Equity Share Worth 7,20,503 To Employees As Stock Option

ICICI Bank Allots Equity Share Worth 7,20,503 To Employees As Stock Option

NATCO receives final approval for Tipiracil Hydrochloride and Trifluridine for the US market

NATCO receives final approval for Tipiracil Hydrochloride and Trifluridine for the US market

Kotak Mahindra Bank Issues NCDs Worth Rs 7,000 Crore

Kotak Mahindra Bank Issues NCDs Worth Rs 7,000 Crore

Airtel Allots 15.37 Lakh Shares On Conversion Of FCCBs

Airtel Allots 15.37 Lakh Shares On Conversion Of FCCBs

Gold Prices Fall, Silver Futures Gain On June 16; Check Prices In Mumbai, Delhi, Chennai, Kolkata

Gold Prices Fall, Silver Futures Gain On June 16; Check Prices In Mumbai, Delhi, Chennai, Kolkata