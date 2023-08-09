NATCO Pharma Records ₹1160.2 Cr Consolidated Revenue in Q1FY24 | Image: Natco Pharma (Representative)

Hyderabad based NATCO Pharma Limited has recorded consolidated total revenue of Rs 1160.2 crore for the first quarter ended on 30th June 2023, as against Rs 918.9 crore for the same period last year, reflecting a growth of 26.3 percent, the company announced through an exchange filing.

The net profit for the period, on a consolidated basis, was Rs 420.3 crores as against Rs 320.4 crore same period last year, showing 31.2 percent growth.

The company had made a provision of Rs 51 crore towards pending patent infringement litigation cases for its products in India (without admission of either liability for infringement or validity of such patents) and also incurred about Rs 17.0 crore towards special incentive to employees.

The Board of Directors has declared an interim dividend of Rs 7 (350 percent) per equity share of Rs 2 each, for the FY2024.

NATCO Pharma Limited shares

The shares of NATCO Pharma Limited on Wednesday at 3:18 pm IST were at Rs 892, up by 1.68 percent.

